The Chaffee County Department of Human Services is collecting school supplies for local students, and purchases can be dropped off at the donation box in Walmart, at the department’s office at 448 E. First St. or at Pinon Real Estate Group, 201 F St.
Monetary donations are also being accepted, and Human Services employees will purchase needed school supplies. Checks can be made out to Chaffee County Department of Human Services with “school supplies” written on the memo line.
Families who would like to receive assistance must call 719-530-2500 by Aug. 2 to sign up.
Those who sign up will be allowed to “shop” for supplies at the Human Services office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12.
Donations are being accepted through Aug. 21 and must be newly purchased school supplies. Any donations not given away will be used for next year’s supply drive.
The 2018 drive provided materials for about 150 students, kindergarten through high school, in Chaffee County.
Arkansas Valley Christian Mission, 122 Cottonwood Ave., Buena Vista, will also be conducting a school supply drive for BV students Aug. 13, 14 and 16. Contact the mission at 719-395-3921 to sign up.
