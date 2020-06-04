The U.S. Census Bureau reported the response rate for the U.S. census across the country was 60.5 percent as of Wednesday.
In Colorado, the response rate exceeds the national rate at 63.1 percent.
Chaffee County’s response rate is 49.2 percent so far.
Local municipalities show varying response rates, largely depending on how residents receive their mail.
Those with post office boxes await contact by field representatives for a hand-delivered census invitation.
Municipality response rates as of Wednesday were:
Salida: 62.4 percent.
Buena Vista: 36.9 percent.
Poncha Springs: 19.9 percent.
Chaffee County also has a number of residents who live in unincorporated areas that may or may not have direct mail service to the home.
For more information about the census in Chaffee County, contact April Obholz Bergeler, Chaffee County census coordinator, at 303-395-4729 or census@chaffeecounty.org.
For national information visit 2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.