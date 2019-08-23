With 48 kids, Salida’s mountain bike team is the high school’s largest squad this fall.
“With so many more kids, it will be interesting to see how we all come together,” said senior captain Olivia Kelley. “Hopefully it will instill a love of biking.”
The sport is also different from its more traditional counterparts – competitive but more supportive.
“It’s a completely different environment and vibe,” said senior captain Keagen Cox. “Everyone is super supportive at races, and people look out for each other; it’s a fantastic environment to be a part of.”
The Spartans also want to see their teammates grow. Senior Iain Stewart, another of the team’s captains, said he’d like to see the kids in the lower groups on the team get to the same level as everyone else. Once they figure out the basics, like cornering, he said, “that’s when the magic happens,” and people get excited and want to ride bikes for the rest of their lives.
“My favorite part is always watching everyone on the team progress,” added Cox. “People can show up with very little knowledge and leave a lot better bikers.”
With all of the new faces, including 19 freshmen and a new head coach, the team spent the weekend camping and riding and bonding on the Monarch Crest Trail.
“Camping on the Crest was a good opportunity for the team to get to know each other and turn us into a family,” Cox said.
“It was nice that it wasn’t a race,” Kelley said. “We were just chilling.”
The team will also camp at three of its races this year, including Eagle, Durango and at a new venue, Aspen Snowmass. “I’m looking forward to the campouts; that’s when I have more fun,” Stewart said. “The races are just tough.”
The team, however, does want to beat its foes. Durango, in particular, is a team they want to beat at state, Cox said.
They also said they like squaring off with bigger schools, especially those from the Front Range, and showing off what they’ve got.
“We’re shredding while they’re just pedaling,” Cox said.
More than that, the Salida Racing cyclists are building skills and techniques that will stay with them forever.
“It’s cool that we can do it the rest of our lives,” Kelley said.
