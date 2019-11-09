The Salida boys' soccer team beat Faith Christian in a shootout Saturday in the Class 3A state quarterfinals, 1-1 (4-2).
Faith Christian headed in a corner kick in the 36th minute and led until late. With just over five minutes left, however, Salida's Arlo Follet got behind Faith's defense and fired a shot. Faith's goalie blocked it, but the rebound bounced free and Follet charged in, beat the goalie to the ball and kicked it in the net.
The teams battled for 35 minutes after that, but nobody could score again so the game went into a shootout.
Colby Pitts made the first shot for Salida.
SHS goalie Quinn Phillips then made a diving save.
Cole Walters-Schaler scored to put Salida up 2-0.
The next Eagle pushed his shot just wide. Faith's goalie, however, responded with a diving stop of his own. After an Eagle goal, Follet put SHS up 3-1. Faith scored on its next attempt. Salida's Flyn Brown, however, kicked his shot in the goal to net the game winner on his 16th birthday.
The No. 1 seeded Spartans will now play No. 5 Roaring Fork in the semifinals Wednesday at All-City Stadium in Denver.
No. 2 Kent Denver will play No. 3 Atlas Prep in the other semifinal.
See Monday's edition of the Mountain Mail for the complete story.
