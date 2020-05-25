Five Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services employees who were exposed to COVID-19 and considered high risk have tested negative twice.
Another four employees, who were medium-risk exposures, also tested negative.
All nine remain under quarantine.
A Front Range paramedic who was doing fill-in work for Chaffee County EMS during the week of May 11 tested positive after being in contact with local EMS staff.
A Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center employee who came in contact with the Front Range paramedic tested negative as well.
The Front Range paramedic who tested positive has completely recovered and continues to remain quarantined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.