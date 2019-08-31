Despite showing it had plenty of big-play capability, the Salida Spartan football team lost its season opener on Friday to Summit, 50-28.
The Spartans struck from over 50 yards out on all four of its scores. The Tigers, however, were able to score more consistently to win the game.
See Monday's Mountain Mail for the complete story.
