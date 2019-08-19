After trailing Pam Matthews by one stroke Saturday at the Salida Golf Club’s Ladies’ Club Championship, Tami Smith played one of her best rounds Sunday morning to take the lead and eventually win the championship.
“I recouped and got a good night’s rest and said, ‘I could do this; it’s possible this year,’” Smith said. “I wanted it and I fought for it.”
Smith shot a 37 on the front nine Sunday to overtake Matthews.
“All of it was coming together,” Smith said. “I started out with a par and a birdie, had some bogeys and then another birdie, but I didn’t blow up on anything.”
“Tami just shot lights out on the front nine this morning,” Matthews said. “I wasn’t unhappy with (my round), but she deserved it.”
Smith finished Sunday with an 84. Added to the 84 she shot on Saturday, her 168 gross score won the club championship by three strokes.
Matthews shot an 83 and an 88 to take second with a 171. Ann Lyford shot an 86 and a 93 to finish third in the first flight with a 179.
“It feels amazing,” Smith said. “This is my first year ever having a chance at it.”
She also said she had a good time playing with her foursome on Sunday, which included Matthews, Lyford and Pat Ochs.
“I enjoyed playing with all of them,” Smith said. “Any one of us could have won it.”
Wendy Rombold was the first flight’s net score winner with a 136, finishing seven shots ahead of Ochs in second.
Pam Wait won the second flight with a 210 gross, while Shirley Dominick finished second (217).
Deb Johnson was the second flight’s net winner with a 151, barely finishing ahead of Vicki Bayer’s 153.
Rombold and Smith also won the first flight’s closest to the pin contests on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Matthews won the first flight’s longest drive contest both days.
In the second flight, Dominick and Mo Schultz won the longest drive competitions on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
The Salida Women’s Golf Association hosted the tournament, but it was open to any woman who is a member of the Salida Golf Club.
“Our membership increased this year with some beginners and some experienced players joining,” Kathryn Wadsworth said. “It’s fun to have a mix of ability levels joining the club. All women are encouraged to join next season and we’ll do it all again.”
“We have a great group of ladies,” Smith said. “All skill levels are out here, and I’m glad all of us feel comfortable enough to come together and play day after day.”
