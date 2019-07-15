The green thumbs of Coaldale, Cotopaxi and Howard set up shop each Wednesday for an indoor “gardeners market” from 5-6 p.m. at Coaldale schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road.
The summer market features produce from local gardens as well as baked goods, soup and other cooked items.
The market started about seven years ago, when Janet Engel, who had taken the Master Gardener class through Colorado State University Extension, came up with the idea as a means of benefiting the community.
Engel and friends Julia Michel and Deb Alsup organized the first gardeners market.
Alsup and her husband, Byron, had garden goodies as well as homemade soup, Chinese dumplings and a variety of baked goods on display at the most recent market.
Others offered cherries, kale, radishes and other garden produce and homemade treats.
Al Rule bought some coconut chocolate chip cookies from the Alsups Wednesday. He said he comes very week.
“It’s the best, soup, cookies, rum cake and the great people,” he said.
The market only lasts an hour each Wednesday, and while construction on U.S. 50 near Howard is ongoing drivers can expect traffic delays, so allowing some extra time for the drive to Coaldale is advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.