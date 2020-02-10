Salida Planning Commission will participate in an inclusionary housing discussion as well as go over meeting procedures and Bob’s Rules of Order during a work session at 6 p.m. tonight in city council chambers, 448 E. First St.
City staff gave a presentation and Salida City Council conducted a public hearing on the first anniversary of the inclusionary housing ordinance in November. The ordinance requires 12.5 percent of new residential units to be affordable at or below 80 percent of area median income (AMI).
The presentation and hearing resulted in a list of issues and/or possible changes to the ordinance. The commission aims to clear up some issues during work session discussion.
Issues that will be addressed include how developers set prices that meet 80 percent AMI, whether accessory dwelling units should count as part of the affordable housing requirement and whether the AMI requirement should be lowered to 60 percent or less.
Later in the meeting, commission members will review meeting procedures and Bob’s Rules of Order, an informal version of the Robert’s Rules of Order parliamentary procedure manual. The review is meant to inform new regular members Johann “Kit” Steimle and Judith Dockery as well as new alternate member Michelle Walker, all of whom were selected at the last Salida City Council meeting.
The documents covers how to make a motion, what steps need to take place for a motion to be adopted or rejected, and debate policy.
