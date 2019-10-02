UPDATE: As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Central Telecom tower on Methodist Mountain is down. CCT is working on reconnecting clients, beginning with business accounts, with their other towers on Tenderfoot Hill and Poncha Springs.
Colorado Central Telecom sent a release noting that its tower on Methodist Mountain serving customers in southern Chaffee County, Salida and Swissvale has been impacted by the Decker Fire.
According to the release, though the CCT Methodist tower is currently online, the fire has destroyed power lines to the site and backup electrical systems are not currently functional.
The release notes that the manager of the tower site, SkyTower, Inc., cannot access the site to restore power due to unsafe conditions.
The site is currently running on battery backup.
When those batteries run out of power, the site will fall offline until electricity can be restored.
“We are using all available resources to maintain power at the site and minimize service disruptions for affected customers.”
Updates about the fire are available at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6592/
Updates about fire-related effects on Colorado Central Telecom’s network will be provided by email, as well as posted tohttps://coloradocentraltelecom.com and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ColoradoCentralTelecom/
Questions should be directed to customer service at 719-937-7700 ext. 1 or billing@coloradocentraltelecom.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.