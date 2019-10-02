The Decker Fire on Methodist Mountain has played havoc with local radio stations.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze confirmed that KRCC and KSBV "The River Rat" are both off the air.
Spezze said the fire Tuesday night and Wednesday morning apparently burned the power line supplying the stations' transmitters.
The fire also temporarily knocked out two Heart of the Rockies Radio stations, the Peak 92.3 and Hippy Radio.
However, Dan Ridenour, news director, said both station are now operating off of a backup generator at a lower elevation on Methodist.
Ridenour said Eagle Country is not affected because it operates off of a transmitter on Mt. Princeton.
He said a loud explosion heard just before midnight late Tuesday was believed to be the propane tank which supplies fuel for a generator which supplied the Peak and Hippy stations.
When station personnel heard about the report of the explosion, Ridenour said, "There goes our generator."
He said that if the fire takes out the two stations, listeners are encouraged to download Heart of the Rockies Radio stations' app which allows access to any of four stations.
"No one knows how far down Methodist the fire will go," Ridenour said.
KRCC, KSBV and the Heart of the Rockies Radio stations are among the first instances of private property damaged in the Decker Fire.
