Saguache business owner Steven Heimberg was found not guilty on all charges by a Saguache County jury Friday afternoon, in the Sept. 7, 2018, shooting death of Richard Wharton.
Heimberg faced charges including murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, and unlawful use of a deadly weapon.
In response to the outcome of the trial, 12th Judicial District Senior Deputy District Attorney Robert Willett said the jury verdict speaks for itself.
Defense attorney James Castle, speaking for his client said,“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wharton family. We hope they can heal.”
Members of Wharton’s family declined to comment.
