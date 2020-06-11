Nine U.S. Olympic and Paralympic triathlon hopefuls will bike across Colorado June 19-20, pedaling through Chaffee County along the way.
“The para team coach, Derick Williamson, had the original idea and the rest of the team loved it and jumped on board,” said Michael Wright, USA triathlon media relations intern. “It’s giving them an excuse to compete/train again, which has been super tricky given the pandemic.”
The event, dubbed Operation CO>COVID, is a 24-hour relay-style bike ride across the state.
The 483-mile route begins near the Colorado and Utah border and rolls through Grand Junction, Montrose, Gunnison, Chaffee County, Colorado Springs, Ellicott, Kit Carson and finishes at the Kansas border on U.S. 40.
The longest leg is 94.2 miles, from the Utah state line to Montrose. The next leg is 63.9 miles from Montrose to Gunnison. The third leg will be 58.8 miles, over Monarch Pass to Poncha Springs. From Poncha, the rider will pedal 73.2 miles to Lake George.
Wright said the team’s goal is to average 21 mph.
Members of the Toyota U.S. Paratriathlon Resident Team, which trains at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, are leading and organizing all aspects of the ride with the help of coach Williamson.
In addition, two Colorado-based Olympic triathlon hopefuls, Renée Tomlin and Kevin McDowell, will join their Paralympic hopeful peers on the ride.
Paralympics riding include Kyle Coon, Hailey Danz, Kendall Gretsch, Jack O’Neil, Allysa Seely and Melissa Stockwell. Rocky Harris, USA Triathlon CEO, and elite triathlete Alex Libin will also participate in the event.
One athlete will ride at a time, and there will be a team RV and team car for the riders. Athletes will be divided into three teams of three, with each person covering up to four different segments ranging from 3-15 miles at a time.
Wright said they haven’t picked an exact start time, but plan to begin in the evening on June 19.
The event is designed to drive awareness and donations for the USA Triathlon Foundation, which will then distribute proceeds equally between two causes: the USA Triathlon Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, which provides grants to members of the multisport community impacted by the pandemic, and Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado.
Donations are being accepted at usatriathlonfoundation.org. The team has set a goal to raise $20,210 in reference to the postponed Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will take place in 2021.
