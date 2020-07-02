Jesse Marchildon will share his experiences with permaculture and regenerative agriculture through the lens of social and ecological justice at 7 p.m. today on Zoom as part of SOIL, Sangre de Cristo’s community meeting.
For the meeting log onto SOILsangredecristo.org or directly through ZOOM: at us02web.zoom.us/j/87295916060?pwd=bWpoOWY1RmMyVmdrS1hhbXdMQ2pEdz09.
Meeting ID: 872 9591 6060
Password: SOIL!
