The Salida soccer player pictured on page 10 in Friday’s Mountain Mail was Cole Walters-Schaler. The Mountain Mail received an incorrect roster.
The story on page 3 of Monday’s Mountain Mail should have said that Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center doesn’t offer radiation. The hospital also participated in the Tenderfoot Cancer Climb but did not host it. Reporter made the error.
Tracy Storms and Brett Mitchell are running for two open four-year at-large seats on the Buena Vista school board; they are not running against each other. Reporter made the error.
