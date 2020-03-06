Andrea Carlstrom, director Chaffee County Public and Environmental Health, reported Thursday evening that Colorado has its first case of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.
The case is an out-of-state visitor to Summit County, a male in his 30s, Carlstrom wrote in an email.
The case had known exposure to the virus through close contact with a person with COVID-19 outside of Colorado.
Because testing was conducted at the state level, the case is a “presumptive positive,” and will be sent to the Center for Disease Control for official confirmation.
The state is acting on all presumptive positive cases as if they were confirmed because a quick response is essential to minimize the spread of the virus.
Public health practitioners are investigating and will attempt to notify anyone else who may have been exposed because of this case.
To act as swiftly as possible, the state will proceed as if the case is officially confirmed.
The individual is recovering in isolation in the Denver metro area and will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
The department is working with the local public health agencies to identify any close contacts who may have been exposed while the person was infectious.
Public health practitioners will attempt to contact anyone who may have been exposed and monitor them for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.