Pike & San Isabel National Forest Supervisor Diana M. Trujillo has issued a closure order for areas of the Rainbow Trail near the Decker Fire.
The closure includes parts of Forest Service Roads 101 and 101A on national forest land and areas south of CR 108, according to a press release.
Two hotshot crews and a helicopter joined the team working on the fire Tuesday, and a new incident commander, Justin Yankey, arrived to take control of the fire.
The Pike Hotshots and Alpine Hotshots are now working on the fire, which grew from 1,015 acres Monday to 1,195 acres by Tuesday morning.
A K-Max helicopter, capable of bucket drops and other direct actions, also joined the operation Tuesday.
Alpine Hotshots and the Juniper Valley hand crew are working on removing fuels along the Rainbow Trail between Bear Creek and Columbine.
The Pike Hotshots and an engine from Wind Cave National Park are scouting options to tie the fire into natural control features, and crews on the west side of the fire are looking for ways to secure the edge between Saw Mill Gulch and Round Hill Trail.
A total of 94 personnel are assigned to the fire, which is mostly burning timber, grass, litter and understory.
The fire started with a lightning strike Sept. 8.
For updated information, call 719-626-1095 or visit inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6592/.
To sign up for Everbridge, the Chaffee County sheriff’s emergency notification system, visit chaffeesheriff.org/communication/everbridge/.
