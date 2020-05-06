Salida City Council unanimously approved Tuesday the first reading of an ordinance allowing consumption of alcohol in city parks, with the amendment that consumption is permitted only as specified in the final resolution.
Council scheduled second reading and a public hearing for May 19. The motion specified that consumption would potentially be permitted only in Riverside and Centennial parks. If approved, the ordinance could be amended from time to time.
Mayor P.T. Wood, who owns a distillery, recused himself to avoid a conflict of interest. Mayor Pro-tem Dan Shore reviewed three options with council. Salida Business Alliance will discuss the issue during its meeting Thursday to get business owners’ input.
During citizen comment, residents expressed worries.
“Many teenagers including myself would be uncomfortable if there are people drinking or could be drunk at the park,” Salida High School junior Bella Kintgen said. “And I know that we couldn’t count on every person to pick up their beer bottles, and I think that could diminish the quality of our beautiful parks.”
In other business, council voted unanimously to extend implementation of the COVID-19 Action Plan until June 3.
Council unanimously approved a resolution that adopts a fee waiver and reduction policy for the Parks and Recreation Department. The resolution removes full fee waivers in favor of offering a 50 percent reduction for park rental, parade or Chisholm Park clubhouse fees for nonprofit organizations, local government, U.S. Forest Service, school district, hospital district and library district. Gatherings must be fewer than 250 people.
Council unanimously approved a resolution concerning a subdivision improvement for the Confluent Road water and sewer main extension reimbursement and an inclusionary housing agreement for Two Rivers Southside Subdivision.
City Treasurer Merrell Bergin presented an updated draft list of possible cost-saving measures for the 2020 budget. Department heads provided additional items, made deletions for projects already in too deep and adjusted originally estimated amounts.
Bergin said most projects could be restarted on short notice if postponed except for highway entry projects and Phase 4 of U.S. 50. He recommended sending the list to the finance committee for its May 19 meeting. Council could potentially review the list during its June 1 work session.
Council unanimously passed the consent agenda, which included approval of:
• Final payment for 2020 asphalt maintenance project.
• Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field hangar lease.
• Settlement in Salida’s opposition to Case No. 18CW3048 (Young Life and Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District).
• Land and Water Conservation Fund support letter.
