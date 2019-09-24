The Decker Fire, burning about 9 miles south of Salida, had spread to 1,015 acres as of Monday morning, incident commander John Markalunas reported in a press release.
Justin Yankey of Boise National Forest is scheduled to relieve Markalunas tonight.
Flames from the fire were visible from as far away as Buena Vista Sunday evening, and public affairs officer Brant Porter said the flames were from the fire crossing to the north side of Simmons Peak. He said the fire tamped down later Sunday night.
No evacuations or closures are in effect at this time.
Several crews are camped around the fire, Porter said, including the Teton Wildland Fire Module from Teton National Park and an engine from Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota.
The overhead crew is from all over, Porter said, some local, some from greater Colorado and some from around the country.
Fire officials are moving crews around after the fire activity Sunday.
The crews are on a per diem for food, which they’re mostly getting from local businesses, Porter said.
“This is more of a low-maintenance operation,” he said.
The crews are focused on building contingency lines to keep the fire from spreading out of the wilderness area.
One helicopter is assigned to the fire, with another having been ordered, Porter said. The second helicopter is capable of bucket drops if those become necessary, while the first is better for monitoring the fire.
The fire is being measured by two different planes, a multimission aircraft from the Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control and a National Infrared Operations aircraft that provides a more detailed assessment.
Porter said the multimission plane flies more frequently than the infrared, which is mostly used on days with more fire activity. It flies in the early morning hours, when the ground is coolest, and can measure the fire’s intensity, Porter said, in addition to mapping its acreage. That can give monitors hints about where the fire is moving.
The fire is burning in broken country, Porter said, with rocks and scree interspersed with pockets of fuel. It’s still in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area, except for 5 acres that are on national forest land.
