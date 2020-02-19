The Salida High School boys’ basketball team overcame a slow start to beat Buena Vista 59-41 in its regular-season finale Tuesday at home.
With a full house cheering on both teams, the Spartans didn’t make a basket for the first five minutes of the game, allowing BV to jump out to an 8-0 lead.
After a free throw from junior Myles Godina, junior Elijah Roberts got fouled attempting a 3-pointer and hit all three of his shots from the free-throw line to cut the Demons’ lead in half, 8-4. Sophomore Braden Collins then made the team’s first field goal with just two seconds left in the first.
In the second quarter, sophomore Damon Redfeather hit a 3-pointer that got Salida within 1 point of the Demons and later made another 3-pointer that put SHS up 19-12.
“The first five minutes was looking scary, but Damon got us going and then everything started coming together,” Godina said.
After the slow start, which head coach Donnie Kaess attributed to nerves, the team being amped up and Buena Vista flying around, the shots began falling for Salida. The Spartans scored the last 15 points of the half to take a 23-12 lead into the break. The coach also said that when they started making 3s, it opened up the rest of their offense.
Junior Max Ferguson swished a 3-pointer to start the third, then junior Leif Gislason drained a pair from behind the arch to put Salida up 32-18. The Demons stayed in the game with a pair of late 3-pointers of their own to go into the fourth trailing Salida by 9, 40-31.
Fouls kept sending the Demons to the line in the fourth, but Salida was able to extend its lead to finish comfortably ahead. Godina scored 8 of his 13 points in the fourth, Gislason drained another 3-pointer, and senior Nico Granzella was a playmaker, assisting his teammates on several buckets.
“I feel like we worked better together today than we normally do,” Godina said. “We know how to play as a team – pass it to whoever is hot at the time.”
Eight different Spartans scored in the game. Gislason led Salida with 17 points. Redfeather scored 6. Roberts, Granzella and Ferguson all scored 5 while Collins and junior Jonah Ellis both chipped in 4.
“I’m happy with the win,” Kaess said, but added that the team had too many fouls. “Down the stretch, that was all of their points,” he said.
Finishing the regular season with a win over their county rival, however, was a good way to go out.
“It feels great,” Godina said. “It was insane. This is the biggest game I play in; it’s hard to tune out the crowd sometimes.”
The two teams might face each other once more in the pigtail contests to get into the 3A Tri-Peaks League tournament. With the win, Salida improved to 10-8 overall and 7-5 in the league, where it will likely finish sixth. Buena Vista slipped to 6-12, 3-9 and will likely place 11th in the league. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will host the No. 9-12 teams in the pigtail round Saturday for a spot in the district tournament next week.
