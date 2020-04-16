Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident commander for COVID-19, explained what a phased approach to lifting restrictions and reaching recovery from COVID-19 could look like Wednesday in her daily Facebook Live update.
The four phases she described included slowing the spread, which is currently happening; state-by-state reopenings; establishing immune protection and lifting physical distancing; and finally rebuilding readiness for the next pandemic.
Chaffee County currently has 55 positive cases of COVID-19, including probable positives. The number is less than Tuesday’s report because one case was counted twice.
Of the 55 cases in the county, 41 involve residents and staff at Columbine Manor Care Center, which is one of 78 residential non-hospital facilities experiencing an outbreak in Colorado.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is treating four people for COVID-19. Two of them have tested positive while the other two are suspected positives who have been tested and are waiting for results.
Four others have died from COVID-19 in the county while 21 people have recovered.
Through Wednesday evening, Colorado is reporting 8,280 positive cases of COVID-19, resulting in 1,636 people being hospitalized and 357 deaths statewide.
In her update, Carlstrom urged people to stay home “except when absolutely necessary” and recommended people wear masks anytime they’re out in public.
“We really want everyone in Chaffee County to wear a mask when they’re out in public,” she said. “We’re happy to do whatever it takes to make that happen.”
Chaffee County Public Health offered a mask distribution Wednesday, and the masks didn’t last long. The department gave out its entire supply of more than 300 masks in about 15 minutes and is now looking for more donated masks to distribute later.
If they are happy to do what is necessary to make people wear masks then I am afraid they have to require it. My partner is a clerk and is still met with denying idiots who invade his space. Due to the misinformation some residents receive they are not concerned about spreading anything and mock the clerks wearing masks and refuse to keep their distance. They are rude and will not respect any voluntary rules laid down. They do not seem to understand they can carry the virus even if they claim they are not sick including one person who already had it and proclaimed themselves "safe", taking no precautions at all. I think the voluntary mask wearing needs to be replaced with mandatory covering in public. Clerks here don't make enough to risk their lives and that of their families for those who have no respect or consideration for others and you cannot expect business owners to do anything not required of them.
