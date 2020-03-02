After noticing a consistent lack of child care in Chaffee County, a nonprofit group named Chaffee Childcare Initiative decided to move forward with a project called The Schoolhouse, which will renovate the building neighboring Poncha Springs Town Hall to develop a daily childcare center.
The Schoolhouse is at 330 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs. Enrollment will begin at noon today through chaffeechildcare.com/the-schoolhouse. An application deposit is not required, but once a child is enrolled, a deposit will be required for their slot.
They hope to officially open by April 13 although that date is considered very fluid in case of any setbacks. Amy Lovato, Chaffee Childcare Initiative executive director, said The Schoolhouse would be in constant communication with families if there are any date changes.
Lovato said they began discussing renovating the old schoolhouse in October 2018. Currently they are focused on repairing the interior to meet structural regulations. Later they would like to install a playground, but that would require additional grants.
She said currently they are the only licensed infant care facility in all of Chaffee County with other options restricted to in-home care.
“We really look forward to opening some more spots in the county (and) providing child care for as many families as possible,” Lovato said.
Students will need to be dropped off between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. and picked up at 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. During the day, students will participate in activities related to art, music, sign language, nature outings, free play and supervised independent exploring. There will also be time reserved for lunch and naps.
Megan Strauss, executive director of Alpine Achievers Initiative, said The Schoolhouse would follow Beautiful Beginnings Curriculum, which includes developmentally appropriate lessons for toddlers. Lovato said they may also introduce Spanish lessons in the future.
Staff members come from all around Chaffee County, including Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Maysville and Poncha Springs. Lovato said many of them have firsthand experience in nannying. Staff members have also received training from Colorado Mountain College.
The daily rate for an infant is $70 for full time and $40 for a half day. The rate for a toddler is $60 for full time and $35 for a half day. There will also be daily rates for students attending outside the regular Monday through Friday schedule, but those will depend on enrollment.
As of now, there will be two classrooms: one for infants ages 6 weeks to 18 months, and another for toddlers ages 12 to 36 months. Both rooms have a capacity of 10 children each.
The building was fully constructed in 1883 and was used as a schoolhouse until 1957. In 1962, Poncha Springs began using it as a museum and community meeting place, according to historycolorado.org.
Lovato said they are grateful for the support and encouragement of neighbors as well as for Chaffee County Early Childhood Council for helping with training and licensing.
More information about The SchoolHouse can be found at facebook.com/chaffeecountyCI.
