by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on whether to declare the five candidates nominated for office elected and cancel the Nov. 5 election .
The action is on the agenda for council’s meeting at 6 p.m. in council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
The five candidates are incumbents Mayor P.T. Wood and Ward 1 Councilwoman Jane Templeton; Ward 2 candidate Mike Pollock; Ward 3 candidate Alisa Pappenfort, who is the current clerk and treasurer; and treasurer candidate Merrill Bergin.
Council is also scheduled to hear second readings and conduct public hearings on two proposed ordinances. One concerns short-term rentals and the other is about temporary commercial activities and vending permits.
A resolution amending fees for temporary commercial activities and vending permits is also on the agenda.
No work session is scheduled.
