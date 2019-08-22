Hank the standard poodle is back home in Cañon City with his owner, Mike Slocum, after being reported missing Aug. 13.
At about 3:30 p.m. Aug. 13, Slocum contacted Cañon City Police Department Community Service Officer Kassi Roquemore.
Slocum reported that Hank, his service dog, had escaped from their home and was missing.
After community service officers checked the area without finding Hank, Roquemore posted on various social media sites seeking information on Hank.
The Fremont County Humane Society received a call Thursday from a Salida man who told them about a dog he had found the day before, which might fit Hank’s description.
Hank escaped from that home, and despite the efforts of people in Salida looking for Hank, he was not found.
During this time, the Salida Police Department received multiple tips and investigated each one.
The Mountain Mail contacted Roquemore Monday and ran a story about Hank and his owner Tuesday.
As a result of The Mountain Mail story, a woman who had found Hank near Tenderfoot Mountain and taken him in contacted Fremont County Dispatch, who in turn notified Roquemore.
Roquemore coordinated with the Salida Police Department for the woman to turn in the dog.
A microchip scan confirmed Hank’s identity, and after seven days apart Hank and Slocum were reunited.
The pair paid a visit to Cañon City Police Department Wednesday to thank Roquemore for her efforts in bringing Hank home.
