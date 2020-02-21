Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees is seeking an advisory board member from the new Salida district in response to the November addition of Salida School District R-32-J to the CMC district.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. March 31, a press release stated.
Potential appointees must live within the legal boundaries of Salida School District.
The advisory member will represent Salida and Poncha Springs in support of official representation by elected trustee Bob Hartzell, who currently represents Lake County and Salida.
The advisory board member will serve for two years, through December 2021, and may apply for a second term of January 2022-December 2023.
CMC Board of Trustees has seven at-large seats that are elected by all voters in the six counties that comprise the CMC district.
One resident from each of the following counties is elected to the board: Eagle, Lake, Pitkin, Routt and Summit. An east Garfield and a west Garfield county resident are also selected by voters to serve. Those elected serve four-year terms.
The board usually meets every other month at locations around the district.
The college also serves three additional counties as assigned by the state: Chaffee, Grand and Jackson.
The college will reimburse travel and lodging, as necessary, for the advisory member to attend board of trustee meetings.
Candidates must apply for the position using the application form at coloradomtn.edu/about-us/board-of-trustees/.
Candidates will be reviewed and a final candidate selected by the CMC Board of Trustees. The CMC board may request additional information from candidates.
