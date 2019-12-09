Chaffee County commissioners will conduct six public meetings during their meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave.
At 9:15 a.m. they are scheduled to hold two public hearings for land use code issues.
One is a sketch plan for the Schwitzer major subdivision, at 10350 CR 155, subdividing 9.8 acres into two lots with a minimum of 3.78 acres.
They will also consider the final plat for the Hawkins minor subdivision, 16556 Rocky Mountain Road, dividing 9.14 ares into two lots with minimum size at 3.07 acres.
At 10 a.m. they will conduct a public hearing for comments on the 2020 county budget.
After that, they will consider a request for vacation of an alleyway at 22625 Indiana Ave. in Garfield. The request is to vacate a 20-foot wide alleyway in Block 19. The alley does not have a road built on it.
The commissioners will then convene as the Board of Health to consider a request for an on-site wastewater system variance.
Dale Anton, representing Carol Boldt, property owner for 22625 Indiana Ave., Garfield, is asking to reduce the required 10-foot property line setback to 1 foot, to reduce the 20-foot setback to an existing structure to 10 feet and to reduce the required 100-foot setback from a well to 77 feet.
At 10:45 a.m., after reconvening as the Board of Commissioners, they will hear a request for a Heritage Water subdivision from applicant Elaine Loeffel, 36095 CR 385. The request is to subdivide a 48.3-acre parcel into two lots of 29.8 acres and 18.5 acres using the subdivision exemption process.
Other items on the agenda include:
• A request from Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity for a fee waiver of building permits in the approximate amount of $2,500 for future construction projects.
• A dedication of a portion of CR 110.
• A resolution for the Morrison Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• A request from Salida-area Parks, Open-space & Trails (SPOT) concerning an Eagle Scout program at CRs 160 and 144, the Valley View School and the CR 140 Trail continuation to the Valley View School.
• A joint project with the Bureau of Land Management and Salida Mountain Trails to construct a trail access parking lot adjacent to the Little Rainbow Trail and CR 108.
• Consideration of an amendment to the transport agreement between Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, continued from the Nov. 19 meeting.
• A request from Monarch Ski and Snowboard Area, 23715 U.S. 50, to renew its hotel and restaurant retail liquor license.
• A request from the Drift Inn to renew its optional premises liquor license.
The commissioners may also adjourn to executive session to receive legal advice about the Sleeping Indian Mobile Home Park at 29320 CR 361.
