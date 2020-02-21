Shortly after Salida was founded in 1880, the need for health care became apparent and physicians began relocating here. Many of the doctors, however, were interested as much or more in mining as they were in the healing arts.
Dr. A. Stewart was one of those. He lived at Hortense Springs (in Nathrop), engaged in mining around 1870 and traded the springs for two mines, which were taken by claim jumpers. He lost everything.
Numerous hot springs in the local area were an attraction for those seeking cures for various ailments. Even before towns were established, Ute Indians were soaking in hot springs above Poncha Springs, and as the area became more populated a lot of folks from “Back East” relocated because of healing attributed to the waters.
Dr. Finla McClure was another early-day physician and miner and son of a Chicago surgeon. One day he was called to The Evening Star Mine at Garfield to take care of Dutch Louie. He battled blizzard to get there, only to find Dutch Louie dead. Not about to return to Salida that night, he rolled Dutch Louie’s corpse to the wall, climbed into bed next to him and spent the night.
Dr. Frank Mayol moved to Salida in the 1860s and suffered his own tragedy Dec. 19, 1870, when his pregnant wife, Emily, bathed in the cold water of the Arkansas River. She went into labor. The baby died and she died that evening.
Female doctors were rare then, but two, both doctors of homeopathy, were in practice. Mrs. J.A.D. Adams had a sanitarium at Cottonwood Hot Springs near Buena Vista. The other one was not identified.
One of the most popular physicians in early Salida was Dr. Frank Cochems, who was on the staff of the Denver & Rio Grande Hospital until about 1899, then opened his own Red Cross Hospital at 123 G St. and later a new Red Cross Hospital on West Third Street. That building is now the Masonic Hall.
Dr. Cochems would be outstanding even today. In one incident a miner was injured and several pieces of skull had to be removed. Parts of his brain escaped the wound, but under Dr. Cochem’s care the man regained both his physical and mental health.
The Denver & Rio Grande Hospital (now the Touber Building on East First Street) was built in 1884, burned in 1899 and was rebuilt. It was the forerunner of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Following are some other interesting tidbits on the health history of Salida taken from the newspapers of Salida’s first two decades.
June 12, 1880 – Apparently Salida (still called South Arkansas at the time) was a pretty healthy place. The Mountain Mail reported that a doctor from the East struck town and said he would not locate here as the only sick man was a mule.
August 1880 – C.H. Newcomb, proprietor of the hot springs in Poncha, has baths to accommodate 25 with physicians convenient for invalids in need of service.
June 18, 1881 – T.J. Micksys’ little boy, 4 or 5 years of age, died this week of scarlet fever. (Note: Scarlet fever was rampant in the early days and “fever annexes” or tents were set up on the hospital grounds in February 1889 to separate victims from other hospital patients.
Several “pest houses” (pest being short for pestilence) were also opened to house victims of contagious diseases. Physicians made occasional visits to pest houses but for the most part, victims were left to get well on their own or die.)
The town of Saguache was under quarantine.
July 9, 1881 – Mrs. Cox died, probably of complications of disease. S.W. Cox, her husband, had been arrested for stealing a span of mules. This doubtless caused the lady a great deal of trouble. She had not entirely recovered from the birth of a child and was not thought to be seriously ill until a few minutes before she died.
Jan. 27, 1882 – A Swede girl named Mary Bue died in childbirth. She took cold the second day of confinement.
July 28, 1882 – Dr. R.S. Hallock chloroformed a little son of Mr. Shoewalter near Poncha and dislodged a foreign body from the iris of the eye which had been there two months.
Jan. 4, 1884 – A great many of our little folks are having a real siege with whooping cough and chicken pox.
Sept. 2, 1884 – Dr. O’Connor took the noon train today to visit a patient three miles below Howard.
Dec. 16, 1884 – Railroad wreck three miles above Poncha. Surgeons went out on a coach to attend. Brought victims, a bum, engineer and brakeman, back.
Aug. 8, 1885 – Dr. O.J. Overholt, Maysville, opened an office in Salida. His daughters, who have been sick with typhoid fever for some time, are improving.
Sept. 24, 1886 – Dr. Monahan has 11 patients in the county hospital. $11 a day makes just $330 expense for September, which the county must pay for keeping paupers.
June 17, 1887 – Born to Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Simpson, Howard, a son, 15 pounds.
June 24, 1887 – Dr. A.J. Lanterman, whose specialty is the eye, recently performed an operation upon George Waldrip at the railroad hospital which is deserving of more than passing notice. Mr. Waldrip carried a disfigured eye resulting from a portion of the lower lid being fastened to the bone, making that portion of the face unmovable. Dr. cut the cords which held the lid and cut the scar out. Mr. Waldrip will probably come out with perfect features.
July 27, 1888 – Peter Wallendiein, Scandinavian, was killed in Sawmill Mine, coming up in a bucket and someone dropped a drill down the shaft and fractured his skull.
Aug. 7, 1888 – Miss Minnie Mandevill, 18, died of spinal meningitis after a night of delirium. She has been in poor health for a year.
Sept. 14, 1888 – Millard S. Wells, 22, Garfield, died of complications of measles and typhoid fever and is buried at Cleora.
October 1888 – Mrs. P.W. Luengen, one of the most highly respected ladies of Saguache, died from the effects of a dose of “Rough on Rats.” The box was on a shelf above a barrel of oatmeal and part of it spilled into the oatmeal.
Dec. 4, 1888 – Doctors of the English staff of physicians, surgeons and specialists will arrive in Salida Wednesday and can be consulted at the Monte Cristo Hotel. These surgeons return every three months and offer their services free. Doctors have had experience in hospitals in London, Edinburgh, Paris, Berlin, St. Petersburg, New York, etc.
To show the extent of their skill, they offer a large premium if they fail to cure any case they undertake of consumption, cancer, catarrh, nervous debility, dyspepsia, liver complaint, skin, ear and eye disease, rheumatism and ague.
Dec. 18, 1888 – Thomas Griffin was struck on the forehead by a rock with such force the rock pushed its way to the back of his head, carrying skull and brain with it. This presented a remarkable case for Dr. F.A. Jackson.
As soon as possible after the accident the man was removed to the hospital and ether administered. When skull and brain were placed where they properly belonged, Mr. Griffen has been improving and bids fair to recover entirely. The doctors had given up all hope for his recovery.
April 26, 1889 – Drs. Van Norman, McClure, Overholt and Lord went to Villa Grove to assist Dr. Ramsey of Villa Grove and Dr. Max of Saguache in performing a very critical ovariotomy.
Jan. 31, 1890 – The child of Sheriff Crymble, Buena Vista, died of diphtheria. This is the third child of theirs to die within a few weeks of the disease. Only one child is left and is very low with the disease.
June 25, 1890 – Lizzie Long, 26, Denver, went to sleep June 13 and has not since awakened. On that day she complained of dizziness and numbness and was put to bed and medical aid summoned. Diagnosed as catalepsy. Medicine and nourishment being administered by forcing open her jaw. She is of robust frame and generally healthy. The case is anxiously watched by the medical profession.
Aug. 8, 1890 – Eleven-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Z.M. Pedrick died of typhoid fever.
Jan. 23, 1891 – The county purchased land 2 miles above town for the poor farm. The work on the farm will be done mostly by people who are supported by the county hospital. When a permanent building is erected, those who seek aid from the county will be sent to the poor farm and cared for and will be required to do some light work, thus assisting in their support.
Sept. 9, 1891 – Belief that arsenic clears complexion caused many silly women to kill themselves with it in small continued doses. It produces a waxy ivory-like appearance of the skin during a certain stage of the poisoning, but its terrible aftereffects have become too well known to make use of it as a cosmetic.
Nov. 7, 1891 – Sanitary conditions of Salida are not what they should be. Filth and dirt that accumulates in the town poisons the atmosphere we breathe and causes a great deal of sickness and many deaths. Typhoid is big. The Mail is glad to see the city is putting in a sewer. The stench that arises from closets and swill barrels is nothing but poison in the air.
Sept. 20, 1892 – James McCracken, 4, found a 24 horsepower cap and put it on a stove. It exploded and blew isinglass from the stove. The entire eyeball ruptured. Dr. Mattoon and Jackson extracted the eye. The boy is doing nicely.
Nov. 17, 1893 – There are rats in the mines. Miners like them. They foretell disaster. Rats leave and a cave-in occurs.
May 18, 1894 – Earl Holman, 4, fell into a boiler of water for washing. His mother got him out immediately but he died the next day.
March 18, 1898 – Dr. Cochems amputated Dr. Mattoon’s arm yesterday and he is reported in very bad shape this morning.
Dec. 23, 1898 – An article from the Delta Independent praises Dr. Cochem’s surgical skill. Will Edgar at Salida Hospital soon will be able to return home and walk without crutches. Fourteen years ago he was burned about the feet and legs by stepping in boiling tar. He now has every assurance of being cured.
April 14, 1899 – The pride of Salida (Denver & Rio Grande Hospital) is victim of the fire fiend. Patients were all removed in safety. The fire originated in the attic. Carpenters had been remodeling for use as a ward. One theory is a match was thrown in stored bedding. Another is spontaneous combustion. An unknown man was seen ransacking a drawer on the lawn. The first blow sent him about his business. Guards are set up.
May 16, 1899 – The academy is suffering through a measles epidemic. With only 2½ weeks to closing of term many students have closed work to escape the disease.
June 20, 1899 – A bad case of small pox was brought in on the Grand Junction train. Physicians here were notified by wire and sent the patient to the pest house where he is under the charge of Nurse E. Gallup and Dr. Moxon. Eleven men exposed in the car with him are quarantined.
Jan. 12, 1900 – Max Dickman was appointed superintendent of the poor farm again. $650 per annum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.