Red Flag wind warnings, which began Sunday and will continue through Wednesday, indicate the potential to create sudden changes in the Decker Fire direction, behavior and growth, incident commander Justin Yankey said in a press release.
Because of the high wind, extra firefighters and equipment have been brought in to limit the fire from spreading to private or Bureau of Land Management lands.
The fire is 5 percent contained and increased to 1,501 acres as of Sunday morning, up from 1,334 reported Friday.
The fire currently remains in wilderness areas, but Yankey said that “as the fire approaches management action points, more aggressive tactics may be utilized to keep the fire’s edge in check.”
Crews conducted planned aerial ignitions on the southeast side of the fire Sunday, which caused an increase in smoke.
The ignitions successfully tied the active fire to the old Ox Cart Fire burn scar, liming future spot fire potential on the southeast side.
Crews on the southwest side have completed a fire line up to Forest Service Road 991.
On the north/northeast side, an indirect handline south from Rainbow Trail, tying into the rock scree at the fire’s edge, has been completed.
A K-Max helicopter has been making water bucket drops along the northeast edge of the fire.
Crews are working with residents in the Bear Creek, Silver Creek and Pine Ridge neighborhoods, helping with mitigation efforts and creating defensible space around homes and other structures, include cutting branches, trimming vegetation and putting in temporary sprinkler systems.
Fremont County Emergency Management has stated that Chaffee County Road 101 and Fremont County Road 101 are closed with only local traffic allowed.
Rainbow Trail south of CR 108 to the Stout Lakes Trail also remains closed.
The fire may be visible from both U.S. 50 and U.S. 285, and smoke may settle into the U.S. 50 corridor during late afternoons and evenings.
Drivers are asked to reduce speeds if smoke impairs visibility and to not stop on the roadway to watch the fire.
