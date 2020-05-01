In honor of International Workers Day, Salida Circus will present a recorded performance called “Salida Circus Celebrates Essential Workers” at 6 p.m. Sunday on the Salida Circus Outreach Foundation Facebook page.
The show will feature 40 kids performing their circus skills in their homes. There is a loose May Day theme surrounding the event. The broadcast will also be available on The Salida Circus YouTube channel.
During quarantine, the circus has been providing online circus tutoring to its members for free to keep the program active. The show will also be free, although the circus is accepting donations.
Jennifer Dempsey, circus founder and director, said they are trying to organize virtual performances at least every two weeks to give their members a goal and keep them creative.
In the near future, the circus hopes to organize in-person lessons with one to four students in every class while following COVID-19 regulations. Dempsey said she would work with families’ preferences. If interested, email info@thesalidacircus.com.
Circus staff are currently waiting to see how the pandemic develops in the near future to decide whether Salida Circus Summer Camp will take place from June 28 to July 4, but they will make a decision within a month.
