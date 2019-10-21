Chaffee County residents should have begun receiving ballots for the Nov. 5 election Thursday, Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said.
More than 14,000 ballots were mailed out, and as of Sunday afternoon, 476 ballots had been returned.
“If a voter hasn’t received their ballot by Wednesday, we encourage them to either call the elections office at 530-5606 or stop by 104 Crestone Ave.,” Mitchell said.
The state Blue Book, with information on Proposition CC and Proposition DD, can be picked up at the elections office. There is no local Blue Book for this election.
