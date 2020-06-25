This summer is forecast to have above-normal wildfire potential in many areas, and the Bureau of Land Management is asking the public to help prevent human-caused wildland fires.
The National Interagency Fire Center’s Predictive Services unit, which assesses wildfire potential throughout the country, predicts above-normal potential in areas of Oregon, Washington, California, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Hawaii due to expected high temperatures, dry vegetation and other weather factors such as high winds.
“Every year, human-caused wildfires comprise approximately 87 percent of all wildfire ignitions across the country, posing considerable threat to public and firefighter safety,” William Perry Pendley, BLM deputy director for policy and programs, said in a press release. “These wildfires are preventable, and this year, more than ever, our wildland firefighters need the public’s help in reducing human-caused wildfire risk.”
Pendley said people accidentally start wildfires during numerous activities, so they can help reduce ignitions from causes such as campfires, debris burning, equipment use or even from an automobile’s hot tailpipe scorching dry grass.
“Fewer human-caused wildfires will allow our wildland firefighters to focus more on lightning-caused wildfires, which we cannot prevent,” Pendley said.
The BLM suggested several resources on preventing wildfires, including the BLM Fire and Aviation Facebook page and the National Interagency Fire Center’s wildfire prevention webpage.
Simple landscaping techniques that can improve a home’s survivability during a wildfire event can be found at nfpa.org.
The BLM also advises people to be aware of any fire restrictions in their area or places they visit. Chaffee County is under a Stage 2 ban on all open fires, and information on other fire prevention orders and restrictions can be found at blm.gov.
