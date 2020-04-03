With public performances restricted, Chaffee County residents can now share their talents on a public Facebook group called “Chaffee’s Got Talent.”
Page administrator Jared Bradford decided to create the page about 10 days ago when he remembered how much he missed playing music with his band and seeing other great local artists perform live. After hearing about popular bands live-streaming their performances, he wanted to develop a platform exclusively for Chaffee County residents.
He said his personal favorite aspect of the page is getting to see people show off talents that he would not expect them to have. He also appreciates that there is an atmosphere where participants can be open and vulnerable with each other.
Bradford spread word of the group by making a post on the “People Helping People – Chaffee County” Facebook group, which has more than 2,700 members. He said from there it grew like wildfire.
He said all talents are welcome with no prerequisites. So far posters have shown off their skills in comedy, poetry, music, trick shots and chalk artwork. The page is open to all ages.
Group members have been posting daily, but Bradford said the frequency has been progressing. He said the number of posts can range anywhere from 20 to 40 in a day.
Bradford said it has been overwhelming to see how the community has reached out to each other. So far, user reception has been exclusively positive and uplifting.
While he enjoys managing the page, Bradford said it will not be as necessary once regulations are eased and people can once again be part of each other’s lives.
In conjunction with the “Chaffee’s Got Talent” Facebook group, Bradford has set up a GoFundMe page where all money generated will go to the Chaffee County Emergency Response Fund. Currently, it has raised $830 toward its $10,000 goal.
The GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com/f/chaffee039s-got-talent.
