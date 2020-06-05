Grab your pole, bait and tackle because it’s Free Fishing Weekend in Colorado.
To give everyone an opportunity to get out and cast some lines, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is inviting resident and nonresident anglers of all ages to participate in its annual Free Fishing Weekend Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re trying to give everybody an opportunity to get outside, enjoy nature and fishing,” said Jen Crawford of Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
No fishing license is necessary to try to land a lunker this weekend. All fishing regulations, however, are still in effect. If a site requires a pass or license to enter, people will still need a pass this weekend. Crawford recommended watching for signs if people are unaware of an area’s regulations.
If aspiring anglers don’t know where to go and what bait to use, the CPW website and two new apps can point them in the right direction.
The CPW Fishing App contains more than 1,300 fishing destinations across Colorado. Users can view a location’s popularity, ease of access, which fish species are present, stream gauges and more. It can also pinpoint someone’s location, if they choose, and show them the regulations.
The agency’s new Match a Hatch app is designed to help fly anglers identify flies that are hatching in Colorado each month and find appropriate artificial flies to use.
Tips, hot spots and the latest fishing report can be found at cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/Free-Fishing-Day.aspx.
