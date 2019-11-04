The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday that it will conduct burns north of Buena Vista near Mount Harvard Estates this fall and winter.
The burns will be 5.5 miles north of Buena Vista, ½ mile east of U.S. 24 and immediately northeast of the Mount Harvard Estates subdivision.
The burns are tentatively scheduled for today through Wednesday, depending on weather and fuel moisture conditions.
If conditions are not right to conduct the burn on these days, the operation will be delayed and will occur when conditions are more favorable, which could be as late as March.
The objective of the pile burn is to remove the slash left behind from previous hazardous fuels reduction treatments.
BLM officials said these treatments remove fuels, reducing the risk of future catastrophic wildfire. Fuels treatments also help create various stages of plant succession, which is critical to the health of fire-adapted ecosystems.
Approximately 1,250 hand-built piles consisting of piñon pine and juniper trees will be burned as part of the operation. The surrounding fuels are piñon pine, juniper and grass.
Smoke from the pile burns will be visible throughout the day of the burn, mostly during the warmest part of the day. With cooler temperatures in the evening, smoke may linger and accumulate in low-lying areas.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect health. For more information, visit the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division’s website: colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
For additional information, contact Matt Norden, fire operations specialist, 719-269-8583, or John Markalunas, deputy fire management officer, 719-257-8785, at the BLM Rocky Mountain District Front Range Fire and Aviation Management Unit.
