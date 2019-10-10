The Decker Fire is now at 7,034 acres, public information officer Rick Barton said Thursday.
Crews made a lot of good progress yesterday, he said, including finishing dozer lines on the west side of the fire and using burnouts to remove fuels in those areas. A lot of the smoke that came off the fire yesterday was from burnouts.
They also finished a lot of work protecting the Bear Creek area, Barton said.
Today, Barton said, crews will be patrolling the fire, cleaning up lines and waiting for the weather.
There's snow in the forecast for later today, Barton said, but he wasn't sure how much will fall on the fire.
Firefighters are being issued cold-weather gear and being provided warmer sleeping accommodations, Barton said.
As the front moves in, Barton said, winds around the fire will be changing directions, moving around the compass. He said winds up high will be 5-15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour, with the windchill dropping as low as -15 degrees.
