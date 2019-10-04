The Fremont County Sheriff has issued a pre-evacuation warning for areas of Howard, Pine Ridge, Wellsville and Swissvale because of the Decker Fire. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Facebook page, weather models indicate the potential for strong west winds in the next couple of days, which would push the fire east to those areas.
The sheriff said people should start by making a list of things they will need or want to take with them in case they need to leave in a hurry, and then put together a “go-bag” for each family member in case of an emergency evacuation.
They recommend all family members are on same page and have a plan for getting pets to safety.
They also recommends people pack up prescriptions and other medical equipment, important documents, personal needs like clothes and phones, priceless items and mementos.
There will be a community meeting at the Howard Fire Department at 5 p.m. tonight (Oct. 4) to discuss the fire and the pre-evacuation.
