Buena Vista – Social distancing is being upheld and encouraged by Buena Vista town government and emergency services, but all are remaining active to support residents and keep things running as smoothly as possible.
While facilities and offices are closed to the public, town staff is still at work, conducting business such as development projects and water billing.
“The public can reach us through email,” said Town Administrator Phillip Puckett. “They did a great job with that (March 16-20). Things have run pretty smoothly on that side.”
Keeping to employee guidelines, if any member of staff isn’t feeling well or lives with someone who may be sick, they must remain home. Many staff members are working from home anyway, limiting the number still in the office, and all public meetings, including trustee meetings, are being held remotely.
“We’re also trying to honor the directive from our Chaffee County Public Health, limiting short-term lodging, trying to keep visitors out of the county for a period of time,” Puckett said. “We’re not closing parks or anything like that, because we want our locals to enjoy those things, be outside as much as possible.
“But we are posting notices in public places and playgrounds about following the guidelines about keeping distance, and we’re doing our best to keep things clean and sanitized.”
The Buena Vista Police Department is running similarly, keeping staff meetings digital and always staying updated with Chaffee County Public Health.
The police department front office is now closed to the public, but day shift and night shift officers are still at work, and the department is remaining active to keep things covered.
“If someone needs to report something like criminal mischief or whatever, a barking dog, we take the reports on the phone so we don’t have face-to-face contact,” Police Chief Jimmy Tidwell said. “If we get a hot call, like a domestic in progress, obviously we’ll go to the residence and take care of it.”
The town is also trying to stay connected with first responders and emergency services to keep them available to the public and make sure they know how to handle calls.
The town website, buenavistaco.gov, also has a landing page with COVID-19 information that is most relevant to the community, including references to Chaffee Public Health and some small-business financial support from state and federal levels.
It also lists groups helping those most at risk during this time and how to contact those groups to join and help, as well as other ways to volunteer help.
The page mainly consists of links to consolidate information without being too repetitive, Puckett said.
“The Department of Human Services out of our county government is really the source for individuals or families facing financial strain,” he said. “They can connect with EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) to find avenues for support.”
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
