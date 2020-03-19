City Market in Buena Vista has posted shopping hours for seniors only from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday in its store on Highway 24.
LaGree's Market in Poncha Springs also announced senior hours from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m..
This comes as a response to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, a virus which is more easily contracted by people who are elderly or have underlying health conditions.
The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota reported in February that, while the overall case-fatality rate of the virus is 2.3 percent, the rate was 14.8 percent in patients 80 and older. Among critically ill people, the rate was 49.0 percent.
The Center for Disease Control reports that 8 out of 10 deaths from the virus in the United States have been in adults 65 years or older.
From our sister paper The Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
