Chaffee County Public Health issued a new countywide Public Health order effective 6 a.m. Friday through April 30.
The local order, where more restrictive than the state order, supersedes the state order.
The order includes all of Chaffee County, including municipalities.
It reiterates much of the language of the previous order, however some points have been refined.
One area which received more clarification in the new order is essential construction.
A group convened by the county, including representatives from the construction community worked on the language for the new order.
New language states:
• All construction that requires a permit through the Chaffee County Building Department is deemed essential construction.
All other construction is deemed non-essential construction and must immediately shut down except for non-essential emergency construction, which is necessary to protect the health and safety of the occupants or to continue a project until it is safe to shut the site down.
• All essential construction may continue only if the essential construction site registers the work site with the Chaffee County Building Department and follows and implements CCPH’s COVID-19 work site safety requirements.
Essential construction sites that violate this order will be immediately shut-down and penalties may be imposed under this order.
• Essential construction includes any construction project not requiring a building permit, which is necessary to protect the health and safety of a critical business.
• For the purpose of this section non-essential construction does not include a single worker, who are the sole employee/worker on a job site, or members of a common household engaged in at-home (owner occupied) construction projects.
• On a case-by-case basis, non-essential construction may be allowed by CCPH and would be subject to the same requirements as essential construction.
Other important points in the new order include the Stay at Home section which states:
• All individuals currently living within Chaffee County are ordered to Stay at Home whenever possible. Individuals living in shared or outdoor spaces must at all times, to the greatest extent possible, comply with social distancing requirements, and may leave their residences only to perform or utilize necessary activities, minimum basic operations, critical government functions, necessary travel or critical businesses.
Individuals are strongly encouraged to limit shopping for groceries to one time a week.
Visitors and second home owners that are not primary residents of Chaffee County are directed to return home immediately because the county has limited health and safety resources to meet local COVID-19 demands.
• Individuals experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 must self-isolate until their symptoms cease or until they have a negative test result.
Due to limited testing availability and narrow criteria for testing, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 and/or has developed symptoms of COVID-19, including early or mild symptoms (such as cough and shortness of breath), they should be in isolation until they have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), other symptoms have improved and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
• Individuals who have engaged in out of county non-necessary travel, shall self-quarantine for at least 72 hours or until they have a negative test result or if the individuals experience symptoms, they must follow the self isolation requirements.
Necessary travel is defined as: For purposes of this order, travel is necessary for any of the following purposes: Providing or accessing necessary activities, minimum basic operations, critical government functions, and critical businesses; receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and any other related services from educational institutions; returning to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction; travel required by law
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.