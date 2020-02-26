Colorado Department of Transportation will close U.S. 285 from 8:30 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Thursday between mile markers 184 to 203 from Fairplay to west of Grant for winter maintenance operations due to large amounts of snow.
A detour along U.S. 24 over Wilkerson Pass to I-25 in Colorado Springs up will be in place for those headed to the Front Range.
CDOT asks motorists to plan accordingly.
