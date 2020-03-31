Several Salida organizations are offering free lunches and food programs on a to-go basis for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, including some programs especially for children or seniors.
Salida First Presbyterian Church offers to-go soups and bread from noon to 1 p.m. Mondays at 7 Poncha Blvd.
The Lighthouse Ministries offers to-go lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 220 W. Fourth St.
The Salida School Meal Program provides to-go lunches for kids from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St.
Alpine Achievers and High Rockies Cuisine distribute lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Boys & Girls Club. Call Shelley if you need a meal or would like to volunteer at 720-319-3611.
The Salida Community Center food program will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 305 F St.
The center serves all of Chaffee County plus Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale and surrounding areas.
The center handles TEFAP and CSFP programs administered by Care and Share in Colorado Springs. TEFAP stands for The Emergency Food Assistance Program and is a federal program that provides people living on a low income with extra food each month at no cost.
CSPF stands for Commodity Supplemental Food Program and is a federal program that provides low-income seniors, age 60 or older, with extra food each month at no cost.
Those seeking food will not be asked to show proof of income. This month, due to COVID-19, they will not be asked to sign any papers but need only provide name, address and number of people in their household.
Center officials said they are aware that a large number of people are not able to work due to COVID-19 and they invite them to take advantage of the food program.
Central Colorado Humanists will also hand out items such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toilet paper and other items.
Delivery is available for seniors and others who are at risk. Call 719-539-3351, leave your name, number and address, and the center will call back to confirm. If you do not get a call back, call again.
