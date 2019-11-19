A hearse carrying the remains of Chaffee County Sheriff’s Deputy Roy Williams was escorted through Chaffee County Monday morning by a procession of law enforcement and other emergency vehicles.
Williams, 28, died Nov. 5.
Emergency vehicles from Salida, Buena Vista, Chaffee County and neighboring counties provided the escort.
The procession started in Buena Vista, drove down U.S. 285 to Colo. 291, through Salida and onto U.S. 50.
Doolittle Ranch on Colo. 291 honored Williams with a flag tribute along the highway, including a thin red/blue flag used to honor firefighters and police.
Melissa Scott of Doolittle Ranch said she is friends with Salida firefighter Kathy Rohrich and her husband, Chaffee County Undersheriff Andy Rohrich, and they thought it would be a nice idea to have the flags out as a tribute.
The original goal was to have flags all along 291, but ended up just having them along the Scott property.
Scott said she was from a long line of servicemen and police officers.
In a press release Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said, “Today the men and women of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, along with our fellow brothers and sisters in law enforcement, pay tribute to Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Roy Williams.
“At the conclusion of watch tonight the official mourning period comes to a conclusion for Roy, but it doesn’t conclude our personal thoughts, grief and love for Roy.
“We will heal individually and as a group, but Roy will not be forgotten,” Spezze said.
Chaffee County Communications Center made Williams’ “end of watch” call at 12:30 p.m. Monday: “Chaffee 12 … Chaffee 12 … Chaffee 12 …
“This is the final call for Deputy Roy Williams, badge No. 7991. Deputy Williams served Chaffee County with courage and valor.
“Men and women of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office are forever grateful and proud to have served with Deputy Williams.
“Deputy Williams, may you rest in peace. Chaffee 12, you are clear for end of watch. Thank you for your service and rest easy, sir, we have the watch from here.
“Chaffee 12 is end of watch for the final time. Chaffee County call sign Chaffee 12 and badge No. 7991 is hereby retired.”
