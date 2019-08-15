The Salida Bike Fest is more than a month away, but now is the time to register for the Banana Belt Mountain Bike Race and the Monarch Crest Crank.
For the 25.42-mile Banana Belt race on Sept. 21, the deadline to get a free T-shirt with the $50 registration fee is midnight Friday. However, racers can purchase shirts after that date, and a limited supply will also be available at the race.
Racers can register online until Sept. 15 at SalidaBikeFest.com. Race-day registration at Riverside Park also will be available for $60, and competitors will get a meal when they finish.
For the Monarch Crest Crank on Sept. 22, the limited number of spots are going twice as fast as last year and may sell out before the event, organizers said.
With the $85 registration fee, participants get a shuttle to the crest, a guide and a post-ride party. Participants are also encouraged to raise an additional $100 in pledges, which will benefit The Alliance and help victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
Register for Crest Crank at monarchcrestcrank.com/.
