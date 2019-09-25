Crews from Chaffee County Fire Protection District and the U.S. Forest Service quickly contained a small fire Wednesday off CR 212 near Poncha Springs, Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said.
The cause of the 0.1-acre fire is still under investigation, and a Forest Service crew remained on scene as of 8:30 p.m.
After an initial call about 6 p.m., Chaffee County Fire Protection District responded with two command vehicles, four Type 6 engines, two Type 4 engines and a tactical tender.
Bertram said Type 6 engines are typical fire trucks, while Type 4 are larger trucks with off-road wheels able to carry 1,000 gallons of water.
The Forest Service brought in two Type 6 trucks and a wildfire command module.
Altogether, about 30 firefighters were on scene.
No structures were damaged, but a nearby camping area was evacuated.
“We were lucky to have the moisture to keep it under control,” Bertram said. “It’s a good reminder that things are starting to dry out.”
