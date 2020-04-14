Chaffee County Public Health announced 71 symptomatic users have self-reported so far on the county’s COVID-19 self-reporting online tool.
In her daily Facebook Live update, Andrea Carlstrom, public health director and incident commander for COVID-19, said of those, 78.6 percent reported having a cough, 62.9 percent reported a headache, 61.4 percent reported a sore throat and 48.6 percent reported a fever.
The majority of those self-reporting said they had no pre-existing health condition, were not immuno-compromised and were not health care workers.
A total of 19 people reported their symptoms as having resolved.
Carlstrom said 88 people had used the emotional check-in tool, a collaborative effort with Solvista Health.
The online tools can be found on the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page or chaffeecounty.org.
Carlstrom said Chaffee County Community Foundation has raised $282,000 for its Emergency Response Fund and 45 people and nonprofits from Salida and Poncha Springs and 20 from Buena Vista have been able to take advantage of that resource.
For more information about resources in Chaffee County, visit chaffeecounty.org and click on the COVID-19 button or visit chaffee-hhs.org/department-of-social-services/.
