by Mountain Mail Staff
At 9,633 feet, Fishers Peak is no fourteener, but it’s still the highest mountain east of I-25 in the United States, and it will be part of the newest Colorado state park.
Gov. Jared Polis made the official announcement Thursday. The governor’s order calls for completion of development by January 2021.
The new state park is just south of Trinidad on land currently owned by The Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy.
Both entities plan to transfer the property to public ownership in coordination with Trinidad, Great Outdoors Colorado and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The partners plan to develop the property to provide sustainable recreational access, protect wildlife habitat and create a publicly owned state park that will serve as an economic engine for Trinidad and southern Colorado.
The 30-square-mile property connects Colorado’s eastern grasslands to the western mountains and serves as a wildlife corridor.
Providing habitat for large native species like elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, mountain lion and black bear, the property helps maintain important connections between their populations in the mountains and those in the prairies.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will continue to work with partners and local communities to finalize the transaction and establish the property as Colorado’s next state park.
“Opening this treasured and iconic area to the public as a new state park not only provides a new recreational opportunity for hiking, camping and fun, but also helps grow our economy in southern Colorado, supports our thriving outdoor recreation industry and ensures the land and wildlife habitat will be protected for generations to come,” Polis said in a press release.
“This announcement has something for everyone in our state to be excited about. Colorado has so much to offer, and as governor I am focused on ensuring we improve access to our great outdoors and create real opportunities for job growth in rural Colorado.”
