In continuing to take measures to protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center introduced telehealth services for family medicine Thursday.
Telehealth services offer a virtual face-to-face appointment with a medical provider via a video conferencing system and is completely confidential between medical providers and patients, a press release stated.
The program is being piloted with family medicine providers at the HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center and HRRMC Salida Health Center.
“As we continue to implement COVID-19 safety precautions at the hospital and HRRMC clinics, telehealth became a natural progression in continuity of care for our patients, while keeping patients, visitors and staff as safe as possible,” CEO Bob Morasko said.
“We hope this is a viable option for our community to practice social distancing while also getting the care they need from their medical providers,” he said.
When establishing a telehealth appointment, staff will guide patients through the entire process.
Patients will need access to a computer or smartphone with video option, internet connection and the ability to download Zoom conferencing software on their computer or smartphone.
While telehealth services are only available for family medicine at this time, HRRMC plans to expand telehealth services to additional service lines in the coming weeks.
HRRMC is accepting both new and established patients for telehealth services.
As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, more changes may occur.
For more information on telehealth services, call the clinics directly: Buena Vista Health Center, 719-395-9048; Salida Health Center, 719-530-2022; or visit hrrmc.zoom.us/.
