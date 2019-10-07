Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said a residence on Bear Creek was destroyed in the Decker Fire on Wednesday.
The vacation home was not occupied at the time of the fire, Cooper said at a Decker Fire media briefing at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds Friday afternoon.
The house was a total loss.
Cooper said a shed and a camper also were destroyed in the fire.
Embers from the fire ignited underbrush near the camper, Cooper said, setting the camper on fire.
Fuel in the camper then ignited, and the fire spread to the house and shed.
Cooper said the house and property are owned by a family that lives out of state, and they were not in the area at the time the camper, house and shed caught fire.
The property was at the lower end of the Bear Creek valley.
