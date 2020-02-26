Saturday is Leap Day, when the four-year calendar is evened out by the addition of an extra day, Feb 29, during a Leap Year.
A Leap Year happens because Earth’s yearly trip around the sun actually takes 365.25 days.
Every fourth year, we add up those four quarter days and add an extra day to the calendar in February, our shortest month.
According to NASA, the actual extra time per year comes out to 5 hours, 46 minutes and 48 seconds.
The extra day keeps the calendar jibing with the seasons over time.
For those of a romantic frame of mind, Leap Day was traditionally the day when a women was allowed to propose marriage to a man.
Legend has it the practice started in fifth century Ireland with St. Brigid of Kildare, who allegedly made a bargain with St. Patrick to allow women to propose marriage that one day every four years.
According to history, however, St. Brigid was only about 9 or 10 years old when St. Patrick died in 461 so the legend is apocryphal. However the tradition started, it caught on.
In Scotland a law enacted in 1288 by Queen Margaret allowed women to propose on Leap Day with the caveat that they wear a red petticoat visible under their skirts as a signal of their intentions.
In some European countries men who turned down such a proposal were expected to buy the woman a gown or gloves in recompense.
Leap Year and Leap Day are considered inauspicious in some countries, like Greece where marrying during a Leap Year is considered bad luck, especially on Leap Day.
