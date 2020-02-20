The Lake County High School alpine ski team, which includes skiers from Chaffee County, raced down Eldora’s slopes Friday in the team’s final slalom race before the state championships.
Taylor Duel led the team with a 12th-place finish with a combined two-run time of 1 minute, 52.02 seconds. Cassidy Gillis was the team’s next finisher, placing 17th of 64 girls in 1:56.24. Michaelah Main finished 29th in 2:11.37, followed by Maddie Porter (36th, 2:27.68), Gabbie Tait (42nd, 2:34.43), Maya Nagel (43rd, 2:35.10) and Lily Leddington (47th, 2:39.78).
For the Lake County boys, Eddie Glaser was the fastest Panther on Friday, placing 18th in 1:52.63. Jace Peters finished 24th in 1:58.07. Kyle Rongstad and Matt Cairns did not finish their first runs and weren’t allowed to complete the race.
Battle Mountain’s Berit Frischolz won the girls’ race in 1:37.62, while Nederland’s Max Lynch won the boys’ race on his home hill in 1:34.24.
In the team races, Middle Park won the girls’ title and Battle Mountain won the boys’ title. The Lake County girls finished fourth of six teams while the boys finished fifth.
Next, Lake County will race in its final giant slalom Friday at Loveland then compete in the Colorado state championships Feb. 27-28 in Beaver Creek. Giant slalom will be the first day, followed by slalom the next.
Lake County’s state qualifiers include Duel, Gillis, Main, Rowynn Slivka, Gwen Ramsey, Lanee Dziura, Glaser and Cairns.
